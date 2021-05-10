EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $86.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

