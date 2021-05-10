Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Position Boosted by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,758 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Keith N. Soucie sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $48,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $354,485.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $47,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,204.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $211,784. Insiders own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.