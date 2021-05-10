ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.20

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.195 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous annual dividend of $0.81.

XNGSY opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

