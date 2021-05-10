Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.66

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$53.66 and last traded at C$53.74, with a volume of 128284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENGH. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Pierre Lassonde bought 20,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$344,500.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.