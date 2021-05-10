Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $9.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.55.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. 70,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,852. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

