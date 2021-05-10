Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

ET traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 153,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,954,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

