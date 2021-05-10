Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE:ET opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.