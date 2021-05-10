Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.28. 15,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.45.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

