Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $50.28. 15,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.45.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

