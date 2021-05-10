Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives $5.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of ENBL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. 2,706,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.