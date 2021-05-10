Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $188.11 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $188.11 or 0.00319363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $75.32 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00066179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,674,766 coins and its circulating supply is 17,428,825 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.