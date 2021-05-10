Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Zacks reports.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

