Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,426 Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 75.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.99. 549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,537. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79.

