Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $223.94. The stock had a trading volume of 987,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,301,516. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.