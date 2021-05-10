Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

BXMT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,318. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

