Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.59 on Monday, hitting $267.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,828. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.85 and its 200 day moving average is $253.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

