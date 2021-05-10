Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $13,281.76 and approximately $126.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00084618 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.