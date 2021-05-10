Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,605,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,412. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.