Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of ELAN traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

