Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.00-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.61 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Gabelli reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.13.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.