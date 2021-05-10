Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY21 guidance to 1.00-1.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.56. 21,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

