Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.00-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.61 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $32.65. 39,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,388. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

