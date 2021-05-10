Egretia (EGT) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Egretia has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $18.24 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Egretia Profile

Egretia is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

