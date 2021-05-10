Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,326 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,510. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $92.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

