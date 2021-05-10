Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Editas Medicine traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $31.94. Approximately 3,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,247,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

