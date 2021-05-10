Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

Shares of EDIT opened at $34.11 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

