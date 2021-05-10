Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $43.59 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

