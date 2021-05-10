Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $43.59 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
