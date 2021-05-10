Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer Sells 7,691 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ECL opened at $228.43 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ecolab by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

