Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 20th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $12.99.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
