Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN opened at $55.08 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.