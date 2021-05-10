DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.