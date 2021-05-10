Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,860 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $127,325.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $11,282,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.