Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,825 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $488.58 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

