Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000.

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

