Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.