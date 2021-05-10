Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.44 Million in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.62% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

