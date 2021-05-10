Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rexnord by 30.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rexnord by 0.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 705,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rexnord by 5.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

RXN opened at $52.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.