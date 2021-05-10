Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000.

IWC stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.30. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,813. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.50. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

