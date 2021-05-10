Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.39. The company has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $719,910. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

