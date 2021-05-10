Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.94. 9,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,169. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

