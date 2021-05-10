Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $102.36, with a volume of 7648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,679.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

