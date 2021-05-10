Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after buying an additional 348,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $101.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

