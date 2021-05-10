DREP [old] 24-Hour Volume Hits $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00082864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00105903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.89 or 0.00781625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.72 or 0.08909654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.