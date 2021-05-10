Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DGNS) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 17th

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DGNS) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 17th. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.