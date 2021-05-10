DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. 46,018,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,191,603. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

