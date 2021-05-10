Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $154.03 and last traded at $153.92, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.