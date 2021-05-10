DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 8.9%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81. 53,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,415,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOYU. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in DouYu International by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151,095 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in DouYu International by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DouYu International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

