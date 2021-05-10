Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

NYSE:D traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 58,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,922.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

