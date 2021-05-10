DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.49 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

