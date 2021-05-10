DMScript 24 Hour Volume Hits $986,098.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $986,098.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00253590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.90 or 0.01197985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.46 or 0.00774360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,065.10 or 0.99815464 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

